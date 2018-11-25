Uganda: I Lost Several Personal Friends in Boat Cruise Tragedy - Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has said some of the people who lost their lives when the boat capsized Saturday night, were his personal friends.

"I still cannot believe that we lost so many young people on that boat. My heart is heavy. I lost several personal friends in the accident and it is extremely painful. We continue to pray for the families of all who lost loved ones, and for a quick recovery to those who are nursing injuries," the musician cum politician said in a statement he posted on his social platforms.

Bobi Wine who travelled to Ghana for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) furthered said he requested his team at One Love Beach in Busabala, Kampala to dispatch their boats to help out with the rescue mission, and recovery of bodies when he learnt of the tragic boat cruise Saturday night.

" I also encourage all of us to use all our abilities to help the victims of this tragedy. We must always be united in grief as we do in times of joy," he said.

By Sunday afternoon, Police said the rescue team had recovered 31 bodies from the water.

The boat, on which party-goers were drinking, dancing and listening to music, sank a short distance from the shore off Mutima in Mukono District, close to the capital Kampala.

According to police, the main cause of the accident was overloading yet the boat was in a poor mechanical shape.

"The recovered bodies have been taken to city mortuary in Mulago where they will be picked. However the search is still on for other bodies. Police chopper has recovered one dead body, total of the dead is now 31," police tweeted on Sunday.