Malawi: Karonga Girls Secondary School Shut Down Over 'Satanic' Attack

Authorities at Karonga girls boarding secondary school have on Saturday closed the school over strange diseases hitting the campus.

The diseases which have affected over 23 learners believed to be from satanic power.

Headmaster of the school Clement Chirambo said the decision follows the parents' pressure.

The diseases force the learners to stop talking, voicing as goats, fainting among others.

"First we had over 23 patients and after the doctors failed to identify even cure the diseases we then sent them back to their respective homes. However, after failing to control the diseases, parents demanded to let the learners go back to their home that's when we temporarily closed the school," said Chirambo.

The school which have 360 learners is under the Synod of Livingstonia in the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

While confirming to have received the report, CCAP officials said they will investigate the matter.