Angola Works to Get Closer to Food Self-Sufficiency

Lisbon — President João Lourenço predicted Saturday in Lisbon to place Angola close to food self-sufficiency in the course of his mandate.

João Lourenço recalled that his term is five years, and his objective, if possible, is to bring Angola closer to food self-sufficiency in this period.

"Otherwise, and since we all have the rights to fight for a second term, to achieve this in the second term - predicted the statesman who is at the end of his three-day visit to Portugal.

On Thursday, João Lourenço went to the National Institute of Agrarian and Veterinary Research (INIAV), in the outskirts of Lisbon, one of the best in Portugal in relation to food production.

The terms of the cooperation between Portugal and Angola in the agri-food and forestry area are defined in the protocol signed by the Minister of Agriculture of Angola and Portugal at INIAV headquarters in February 2017.

This protocol covers two major areas of institutional and business cooperation, and was complemented with the signing of a second one in September during the visit of the Angolan Minister of Agriculture that approves the Action Plan from 2019 to 2021.