A Nigerian poet, Ikeogu Oke, is dead.

Mr Oke last year won the Nigeria Prize for Literature sponsored by the NLNG for his collection of poems, The Heresiad.

The poet and former journalist died at the National Hospital in Abuja on Saturday, his friends told PREMIUM TIMES.

His death was first announced by his friend, fellow poet and journalist, Uzor Maxim Uzoatu, on his Fecebook page.

Two other close friends of the deceased confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES

As a journalist, Mr Oke worked at the now-rested Next Newspapers as well as Daily Times.