South Africa: Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards End With a Bang

THE Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards closed off after a stunning show in Sandton, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Television personality Bonang Matheba flawlessly hosted the show, and later walked away with the favourite personality award.

Actress Thembsie Matu was one of the biggest winners, scooping two awards, namely best actress and the viewer's choice award.

Here is a list of the night's winners:

- Favourite rising star: Distruction Boyz

- Favourite DJ: Black Coffee

- Favorite radio personality: Ntate Motaung

- Favourite sport personality: Caster Semenya

- Favourite music/group: Khuzani

- Favourite comedian: Skhumba

- Favourite presenter: Pearl Modiade

- Favourite song of the year: Prince Kaybee for 'Club Controller'

- Lifetime achievement: Rebecca Malope

- Favourite actress: Thembsie Matu

- Favorite actor: Warren Masemola