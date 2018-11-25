Nigeria's Security Challenges Are Surmountable, Says Buhari

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday said that the country's security challenges are surmountable.

The president who was represented by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, disclosed this at the special prayer summit, Nigeria Prays, convened by former Head of state, Yakubu Gowon.

The summit held at the Deeper Life Bible Church Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos, was organised to draw up sufficient prayers and heart-cry for the nation currently undergoing testy times and set to hold elections in three months.

Buhari said Nigeria, like any other country, has socio-political, economic and security challenges which are surmountable.

He stressed that the unity of the country is important as the God that brought us together "cannot make a mistake".

This is coming a week after the Boko Haram insurgents overran a Nigerian Army battalion to kill scores of soldiers in Metele, Borno state.

More than 27,000 people have been killed since 2009 and some 1.8 million left homeless, while aid agencies are battling the humanitarian fall-out of the insurgency.

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, speaking at the prayer summit, quoted 2 Chronicles 7:12-13 of the Bible as he called for continued prayers for the country and its citizens over the security challenges.

Special prayer sessions for forgiveness, security, peace and economic recovery were led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelama, who also represented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Also present at the event was the former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, secretary to the Ogun State governor, Taiwo Adeoluwa, who represented Govenor Ibikunle Amosun, Chief Judge of Anambra State Peter Umeadi, and former Nigerian Ambassador to United Kingdom Christopher Kolade among other dignitaries.