Nigeria: Do Not Play Politics With the Death of Our Soldiers - Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to resist the temptation of playing politics with the killing of soldiers in Metele, Borno State by a Boko Haram faction.

"We must resist the temptation to play politics with the tragedy of the deaths of our soldiers." Buhari tweeted on Sunday.

"They are heroes on the frontlines, fighting to make Nigeria a safer place for us all," he added.

The president further assured Nigerians that "the circumstances that have led to these deaths will be comprehensively addressed."

This is coming after the Islamic State sponsored faction of the terrorist group killed over 100 soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion in an attack on November 18.

For several days after the news of the killings was reported, the president was widely criticised for his silence on the killings by his opposition and Nigerians.

However, Buhari on Saturday addressed the situation in a statement released by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity.

President Buhari expressed deep shock over the killings while assuring that immediate measures are being taken to ensure that loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all.