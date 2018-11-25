South Africa: 2 Men Arrested After Limpopo Teacher Kidnapped, Gang-Raped

Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a high school teacher in Limpopo, provincial police said on Sunday.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 20, are believed to be part of a group of men involved in the attack of the 28-year-old woman who teaches at a high school near Marken in the outskirts of Lephalale.

"Preliminary police investigations have since revealed that the two suspects involved in this chain of crime incidents are well known to the victim as she previously taught them at the same school and they are also staying in this village," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

They allegedly broke into her home on Friday while she was asleep and tied her up with a rope before loading her into the boot of her VW Polo.

Ngoepe said the two men were arrested in two separate areas outside Lephalale.

"During the arrest, one of the suspects was found in possession of the ignition keys of the victim's car and later, the victim's car was found abandoned in bushes near Marken," said Ngoepe.

The teacher was found dumped on the side of a road outside Mokopane on Saturday and she was immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment, said Ngoepe.

"It was also detected that the suspects made turns in gang-raping the victim and dumped her still tied in the bushes before they fled the scene with her motor vehicle VW Polo. Police opened cases of house breaking with intent to commit crime, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape," he said.

The suspects will appear before the local magistrate court soon, according to Ngoepe.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded Lephalale police for "solving this complicated matter within 24 hours".

Source: News24