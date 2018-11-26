Nigeria: Iheanacho Suffering From 'Lack of Self-Confidence', Says Rohr

Nigeria and Leicester striker, Kelechi Iheanacho grimaces after missing a goal opportunity for the Super Eagles

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes Kelechi Iheanacho is suffering from 'lack of self-confidence'.

The forward who started his senior international career brightly, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances has failed to find the net for the three-time African champions since November 2017.

During the last international break, Iheanacho missed a gilt-edged chance to give the Super Eagles a lead against South Africa in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tie.

His performance for his Premier League club has also not been impressive having failed to score in his last eight games across all competitions.

However, the German tactician has backed the former Manchester City prodigy to rediscover his confidence for Leicester and make an impact for the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

"We have all seen how Iheanacho has been playing for the national team. He is a good player and his fighting spirit is exceptional," Rohr told media.

"But of late, his form has dropped. So also has his self-confidence, which is very low. And when you lack self-confidence you cannot score goals.

"He missed what would have been our first goal in South Africa. But I believe it is a temporary set-back .

"Iheanacho has a chance to regain his confidence with his club and play a big role for us in Cameroon."

Iheanacho was a 70th-minute substitute in Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, helping Leicester secure a 1-1 draw after winning a late penalty that was converted by strike partner Jamie Vardy.