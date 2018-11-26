Kenya: Arta Solar Under No Pressure Against Kariobangi Sharks

Arta Solar coach Musa Mara has admitted he knows little about their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round opponents, Kariobangi Sharks, ahead of their first leg clash at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

Sharks, who are making their debut at the continental scene, host the Djibouti side in search of a healthy win before travelling to Djibouti for the return leg on December 4.

"I know nothing about them except that they won the cup last season, we volunteered to play in this competition to learn and improve our level since we didn't win anything last season," Arta Solar coach Mara told Nation Sport after taking his 20-man squad through their paces at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

A contingent of 26 jetted into the country on Sunday morning via a Kenya Airways direct flight from Djibouti before holding their first training session in the evening.

"We are playing away from home, we can only do our best to get a good result," opined Mara whose side were drafted into this second tier inter-club competition after Djibouti Telecom won both the league title and the domestic cup.

Djibouti Telecom opted to play in the more lucrative Caf Champions League.

The second-placed team AS Ports pulled out citing financial instability hence Arta Solar - sponsored by the solar systems installers - seized the rare opportunity.

Arta, who finished eighth on the 10-team log with 19 points from 18 matches last season, are currently ranked third on the 2018/19 league standings with four points from three rounds.

The aggregate winner of the preliminary round will meet Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the first round.

Kotoko were given a bye to the next round after Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) failed to submit their representative, Edding Sport, on time.