Kenya: Single Handicap Kiaro Claims Top Kiambu Prize

Single figure handicap golfers clinched the top prizes during the two-day Captain's Prize golf tournament at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course at the weekend.

And it was the handicap five Steve Kiaro who led the way by posting a two-day total of 77 points, to claim the overall title though by the narrow margin of one point from another top player Michael Ngene.

Kiaro had not won any major event at the club over the past couple of months. The handicap three Ngene, on the other hand, posted 38 points in each round for a total of 76 points to eventually claim the runners-up prize.

Joseph Kimotho carded 73 points to finish third overall as Kiambu's top lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru, playing off handicap three, combined 35 and 36 to win the ladies prize. Leading the past captains was Muchemi Gachugi on 66 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, handicap 15 Mavji Gorasia combined 20 and 19 points for 39 to claim the Vice Chairman's Putter. He beat one of the country's top amateurs Mike Kisia also on 20 and 19 on countback.

Kisia however took the men's first prize though after a countback with Keith Gretton.

Former Kenya Golf Union chairman David Nyakang'o was third on 38 points after beating Daniel Mwangi and Japheth Njenga on countback.

The ladies overall title went to Grace Wanjohi who carded 37 points, beating Mercy Nyanchama on countback while Frankie Gichuru and Mary Karano were third and fourth with 36 points each.

In the guest category, A.Weru posted 36 to win by three from Aziz Mussaji on 33 while Reuben Langat came third on 32. Malkit Royat led the seniors with 35 and taking the junior title was Leo Zurovac on 32 points.

Golfer of The Year 2017 champion Edwin Mudanyi picked up the gross title with a score of one over par 73. In the pro category, Nelson Simwa fired level par 72 to win by four shots from Mathew Omondi and Sigona's John Wangai.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Lawrence Gachara playing off handicap 20, posted an impressive 43 points made up of 21 and 22 to claim the overall title during the Daraja Capital Golf tournament.

Daniel Kamau Mueki was the men winner with 41 points. Joseph Kibui was second on 40 points while in the ladies section, Winnie Mwangi returned an impressive 42 points to win by four points from Jane Kanari.

Also participating in the event were men and lady caddies where leading the men caddies was Emmanuel Kimani on 39 and Leah Kahora posted 37 to lead the lady caddies.

In the guest category, it was Peter Njuguna who emerged best with 38 points, winning ahead of Isaiah Nderitu on 31. The nines went to Ndungu Mwaura on 22 and Ben Omondi with 23 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Thika: CBA Golf Day; Overall winner: Wayne Cook 44pts, Men winner: Dr J.G Njoroge 39, 2nd Solomon Kihanya 38, Lady winner: Rose Kangethe hcap21 (20,19) 39, Linda Kinyua 38, Staff Winner: Tabitha Kiragu 35pts.

At Royal Nairobi: Captain's Prize (Sunny Babra); Overall Men Winner Mustafa Mohamedali 141 nett, 2nd Michael Watii 146, 3rd Bildad Odipo 148, 4th Chrispine Mudhune 149. Ladies Winner Sarah Hoare 140 nett, Msa Team Winner Tirus Githaiga 159 nett, 2nd Eric Nyongesa 163 nett.

At Sigona: Dass, Mayur, Niraj Golf Day; Overall Winner; Anil Lalla 65 Nett, Mela Dhanjal 70, Ravi A S 71, Naftali Kibuku71, junior winner- Z Nasser 71, Guest M Sheikh 70, Winner Lady M Wroe 79 Nett.