Liberian-Born American Footballer to Invest U.S.$500,000 in Liberia

Monrovia — A Liberian-born American-based National Football League (NFL) player, Tamba Boimah Hali, has returned home after over 25 years, to invest in the country.

Mr. Hali, through his NFL career, has earned him millions of United States dollars.

Tamba, born November 3, 1983, played in the NFL for 15 years for Penn State. He won trophies with Penn State between 2002 and 2005 and for Kansas City Chiefs from 2006 to March 2018.

In an interview with journalists in Monrovia, on Saturday, November 24, Montserrado County District #1 Representative, Lawrence Morris, announced Hali as also a Managing Partner and the financier for the modern Automatic Poultry farm.

Speaking, Hali said his returned home is in fulfillment of his dream of coming to contribute his quota including helping stimulate the economy.

"We want to stimulate our economy and provide some jobs for our people," Hali said.

"There are lots of ideas stimulating the economy but l do not want to fabricate now," he added.

Meanwhile, Hali, who is also a pianist, songwriter, producer and a singer has made an album, Tamba Juice, which was produced by Masterkraft, a Nigerian record producer, disc jockey, band director, pianist and songwriter.

Some of the songs include 'Samba, the One for Me and Oh My Gawd."

He disclosed that he is presently doing music with different Liberian local artists to improve the Liberian music industry and to share the Liberian culture.

Rep. Morris said Hali has already bought a 72-acre of lands for the erection of the Poultry farm, which is located in district 1 on the border with Margibi County.

"On Saturday, Hali thanked the people for clearing the lands with a cow, though they did not do it free-of-charge, but it was his means of saying thank you as the first step," Rep. Morris said.

The Montserrado County lawmaker divulged that the NFL star has taken interest in poultry farm when he realized the "hunger, bad economy and the issues of job creations in the country."

"At least 150 persons will be employed. In about six months, operations of the poultry are expected to start because pre-fabricated structure will be imported and erected."