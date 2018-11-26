25 November 2018

Kenya: Odinga Heads to Zimbabwe to Officiate an AU Meeting

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — African Union's High Representative for Infrastructure Development, Raila Odinga left the country Sunday for an official trip to Zimbabwe, his office said.

Odinga, who is Kenya's former Prime Minister and leading Opposition figure for decades, is going to open a meeting of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa at the Victoria Falls on Monday.

"He is expected to lay out his vision for Project preparation, Resource Mobilisation and Financing Mechanisms for infrastructure development in Africa," said Dennis Onyango, Odinga's Spokesman, in a statement. "he will also share his thoughts on attainment of smart and Integrated Infrastructure Development, among other matters."

Odinga was appointed to the AU job last month, ending months of speculation that he was set to join President Uhuru Kenyatta's government on an unspecified role, in what had raised eyebrows from within and outside government.

