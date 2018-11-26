Kenya: Three KCSE Students in 'Offensive' Video Clip Arrested

In the 30-second clip that went viral on Friday, the Ambira Boys students, hurled insults at Cabinets Secretaries Amina Mohamed and Fred Matiang'i.

At least three of the eight Ambira Boys High School students caught on video hurling insults at Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her Interior counterpart Fred Matiang'i, have been arrested, police say.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph on Saturday said detectives would go after the rest of the boys to find out if they really cheated in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination as they claimed in the clip.

The boys had just cleared their paper when they recorded the clip.

"The juveniles have become people of interest, not because of insulting prominent persons but due to suspected involvement in examination malpractices," the police boss told journalists.

HURLED INSULTS

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned young people against engaging in unlawful activities, saying they will be prosecuted.

"Let the young men and women know that we are proud of them for they are the country's future. But I equally send a warning to those who think they can involve themselves in negative activities indiscriminately," Mr Kenyatta, who is also the patron of Kenya Scouts Association, said.

The President was speaking at State House when he presided over this year's Kenya Scouts Association's Patron's Day and presented awards and trophies to members.

In the 30-second clip that went viral on Friday, the Ambira Boys students, who were celebrating the end of the examination, claimed they cheated despite strict invigilation and security measures.

They then hurled expletives at the two ministers as they burnt books and other learning materials.

STUDENTS IDENTIFIED

Nyanza Directorate of Criminal Investigations chief Michael Baraza said detectives went to the school on the same day with the aim of identifying the students in the clip.

He said while most of the boys had gone home by the time the officers arrived at the institution, they would still be arrested.

"The video is clear. We can see everyone involved," Mr Baraza said.

According to a statement made by school principal Thomas Odhiambo at Ugunja Police station, the eight boys in the clip have been identified by name, stream and admission number.

"It is confirmed that there was no examination cheating as claimed by the boys," the statement added.