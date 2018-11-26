Nigeria: Buhari's Visit - Benin Residents Upbeat As City Wears New Look

Expectant of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Edo State on Tuesday, November 27, residents of Benin City are excited to host the President in the state, with many making a case for Federal Government project as fallout of the visit.

A cross-section of Benin residents, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, said they were eager to have the president in the state, even as checks around major government establishments showed buildings wearing a new look preparatory to the visit.

A visit to the Government House and other government offices in the state showed civil servants putting finishing touches to last-minute arrangements for the visit.

The President is expected to commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant and attend the Chief of Army Staff Conference holding in Benin city.

A Benin resident, Mr. Goodwill Efosa, said that he is anxious to welcome the President to the state, noting, "This is not the first time he is coming to the state, but I am eager to see him this time around because he has performed really well, in my own estimation."

Another resident, Mr. Osaze Moses, said that the President's visit is always something to look forward to, as there are often fallouts from such August visits.

"For me, I think we might get something big from this visit. The President has shown to be very caring, especially for the poor. I just hope we get a Federal Government project from this visit. That will endear Benin people more to the President, " he said.

Mr Moses added that "the Benin-Abraka Road is one federal government's project that needs the president's attention because it is a federal road. The road is currently in a bad state and though Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured that he would fix the road, but I am of the opinion that the governor should continue with the good work he is doing on state roads and streets while the federal government is urged to reconstruct the Benin-Abraka Road."

He urged Edo people to look forward to positive outcomes from the visit as they have faith in his administration.