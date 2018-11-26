Nigeria: Ezekwesili Takes Campaign to Streets

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and former minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili , yesterday brought a new twist to electioneering in the country as she took her presidential campaign to the streets of Abuja.

Ezekwesili, the convener of the famous Bring Back Our Girls, who was dressed in a simple attire stormed the Shoprite Mall located at the busy Apo District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja at about 3pm with her supporters.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after sharing her leaflets titled: FIGHT4NAIJA which contained her programmes, the presidential candidate said she adopted the new strategy of street-to-street campaign to spread the message of her candidature.

Asked if she would sustain the exrcise nationwide regarding the vastness and nature of the country, she said it was better to spread her message to the voters than to induce them with cash. "We have tried it here and its productive, we will sustain it".

According to Ezekwesili, she joined the presidential race to transform the country as she promised not to rely on oil alone as the mainstay of the country's economy.

The presidential candidate who shared her leaflets by herself to many who thronged around her on sighting her, especially children and women said she will also focus on education.

On whether she has confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting a free and fair election next year, she expressed the hope that INEC has no choice than to deliver on its mandate.