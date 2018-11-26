Nigeria: ASUU Vows to Continue With Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed not to return to class until its demands are met.

ASUU who embarked on the industrial action four weeks ago in a statement issued by its National President, Biodun Ogunyemi on Sunday said they will continue to press for their demands

Ogunyemi in the statement said the union's "struggle is still alive. We met with the Honourable Minister of Education in line with our tradition to honour all invitations with openness to meaningful discussion of issues contained in our demand, so far, nothing concrete has come out of the meetings; rather it is still a projection of their 'keep-them talking' culture.

"Our members are enjoined to disregard any information from any source other than the official union source which is the branch chairperson."

He warned university authorities against undermining the "strike by organising or attending meetings, examinations, lectures, convocations, conferences or other activities during the strike."

According to him, any examination taken during this period will be challenged by ASUU after the strike, adding that, "Our commitment and integrity are the basis of our pride as Academics. We must avoid actions that undermine our struggle."

The strike embarked upon by ASUU had since grounded academic and non-academic activities at the nation's universities forcing hundreds of thousands of Nigerian university students to be out of school with many of them complaining about the situation.

Peace Udofia of the University of Benin said: "I'm a final year student counting days left for me in school but I can't really say if I will use additional years with this. No project supervisor; on strike. All on strike."