Kenya: Task Forces and Commissions Will Not End Menace of Teen Pregnancies

opinion

Kericho — The debate on teenage pregnancies shows just how hypocritical and cynical the Kenyan society is.

It is important to understand that, most likely, those who carried the pregnancy to full term were the innocent ones.

The crafty ones used contraceptives while some went for abortions.

Congratulations to those who bore the shame and embarrassment to preserve life.

We can go around in circles looking for who to blame, form task forces and commissions, talk sex education but we will end up with the same answer -- a report recommending A or B. After that, we will go the traffic rules way.

ABORTION

I worked in a school where the number of girls who joined Form One would be half by the time they get to Form Two.

Only a quarter would sit the national examinations. The reasons were pregnancy, abortion and early marriage.

I took the initiative, without funds from the government, involved teachers, religious leaders, the community and students. Nine years down the line, the above problems had largely been addressed. What did I do? Guidance and counselling involving the stakeholders.

The government has no policy, regulations or legal framework for guidance and counselling in schools. Besides it is not clear how many trained counsellors are available for students or how much money is set aside for such a programme.