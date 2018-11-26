Kenya: Exclusive - Brazilian Coach Oliviera Turns Down Gor Mahia's Job Offer

Oliviera has not only snubbed K'Ogalo, but also committed to remaining at Rwandan club Rayon Sports for another year.

Brazilian national, Roberto Oliviera Gonclaves, has turned down the opportunity to manage Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, Nairobi News understands.

And in a related development, Romanian Mario Marinca, who worked as coach Stewart Hall's assistant at Azam, is one of the coaches under consideration by Gor Mahia management.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Oliviera has not only snubbed K'Ogalo, but also committed to remaining at Rwandan club Rayon Sports for another year.

And as if to sweeten the deal, Rayon's management has offered to match Gor Mahia's offer, and also agreed to sign U19 Brazilian striker Jonathan Rafael da Silva.

Gor Mahia and Oliviera have been in talks over a possible move in the last week, and at some point, it was reported that a deal was imminent.

"He never said yes, so we cannot say he changed his mind. I believe the negative stories the club has been receiving via the media of delay in payments and the way former coach Dylan Kerr was treated changed the coach's perception of Gor Mahia," a source said.

Oliviera becomes the second coach to rule himself out of the running to replace Gor, a week after Belgian Luc Eymael announced he was not interested.