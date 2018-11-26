Tanzania - Three School Teachers Die in a Grisly Road Accident

Mbeya — Three school teachers were killed and four others sustained minor injuries following a car accident in Mbeya Region.

The seven teachers were teaching at Lupoto Secondary School in Rungwe District.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander, Ulrich Matei, named the fatalities as David Edwin, Mashaka Mkalafu both of whom died at the scene and Robert Mwakasaka who passed away at the Mbeya Referral Hospital where he had been taken for treatment.

Mr Matei named the injured as Happy Sichone, Lameck Sanga, Steven Kahaya and Lazack Lwesya who are receiving treatment at Kyela District Hospital.

"The accident took place in Bwato Village along Matema-Kyela highway on Saturday at around 06:50pm. The teachers were returning from Matema Beach in Lake Nyasa where they had gone for a weekend visit," he said, adding.

"Over speeding is attributed to cause of accident. Also, the driver is said to be a stranger in a road which is still under construction."

He said the driver identified as Ambonisye Mwankeja was arrested after the accident and is being held at the Kyela Police Remand.

Kyela District Hospital chief medical officer Dr Mariamu Ngwere said accident survivors were treated and that they are now progressing well.

"They sustained minor injuries in body parts. They will continue with treatment at Makandana Hospital in Rungwe their relatives are living," he said.

Rungwe District Executive Director (DED), Loema Peter said, "This is a huge blow to Rungwe residents. Death of three teachers is a huge grief to the country and families too."

He said two teachers originated from Iringa region while the third came from Kyela District and that communication with members of family was underway for burial arrangements.

He said last respect is expected to take place at Lupoto Secondary School before transportation of body remains to places of domiciles for burial.