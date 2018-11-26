26 November 2018

Nigeria: Chidinma Aaron Crowned 2018 Miss Nigeria

Photo: Miss Nigeria
Chidinma Leilani Aaron.

Chidinma Aaron on Sunday defeated 12 other finalists to win the 2018 Miss Nigeria beauty pageant crown.

Twelve top finalists filed out for the grand finale which took place on Sunday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Eighteen contestants made it to the grand finale before the selection of the final 12 of Ntan Nton, Egede Lagele, Thomas Mseve, Ameh Munirah, Otunba Ifunaya, and Shitta Remilekun.

Others are Tizhe Usa Miriam, Okudili Odinaka Doris, Agida Stephanie, Ugwu Ijeoma, Aaron Chidinma Leilani, and Dunu Chisom Olivia

The contestants were later reduced to five from where Aaron emerged.

The final five were Dunu Chisom, Ntan Sharon Nton, Ameh Munirah, Agida Stephanie and Aaron Chidinma Leilani.

Dunu eventually picked the prize for the first runner-up, while Ameh was named the second runner-up.

Aaron, winner of the pageant, will take home N3 million, a luxury apartment and an automobile. She takes over the crown from Mildred Ehiguese who won the 2017 edition.

There was no registration fee for the 2018 edition of the pageant in a bid to be all-inclusive and "to prevent financial restraints on the part of young ladies who are truly deserving of the ultimate title".

