25 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Heartbreak for Olunga As His Club Is Relegated From J-League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Olunga has spent the past two seasons at Zhicheng in the Chinese top flight and Girona in Spain.

Kenyan international striker Micheal Olunga looks set to play in the Japanese second-tier league next year after his team was relegated from the top tier.

Kashiwa Reysol suffered the heartbreak of demotion after finishing the league at the bottom of the Japan J-league despite their 3-0 victory over Cerezo Osaka on Saturday.

With this situation, Reysol needed help from elsewhere but it didn't arrive, as Nagoya Grampus defeated Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 in another league game, when a win for Hiroshima would have handed Olunga's Reysol a lifeline.

RECENT CLUBS

Coincidentally, Olunga who only joined Reysol in a Sh300 million move in June, did not feature in the loss.

The Kenyan international who has been key in Harambee Stars' ongoing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, is believed to take home Sh15 million a month.

He has scored four league goals in nine appearances for the club.

Olunga has spent the past two seasons at Zhicheng in the Chinese top flight and Girona in Spain.

Kenya

More Babies Infected With HIV - Report

Despite efforts by national and county governments to ensure mothers give birth to HIV-free babies, new infections in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.