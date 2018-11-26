Kenya: Heartbreak for Olunga As His Club Is Relegated From J-League

Olunga has spent the past two seasons at Zhicheng in the Chinese top flight and Girona in Spain.

Kenyan international striker Micheal Olunga looks set to play in the Japanese second-tier league next year after his team was relegated from the top tier.

Kashiwa Reysol suffered the heartbreak of demotion after finishing the league at the bottom of the Japan J-league despite their 3-0 victory over Cerezo Osaka on Saturday.

With this situation, Reysol needed help from elsewhere but it didn't arrive, as Nagoya Grampus defeated Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 in another league game, when a win for Hiroshima would have handed Olunga's Reysol a lifeline.

RECENT CLUBS

Coincidentally, Olunga who only joined Reysol in a Sh300 million move in June, did not feature in the loss.

The Kenyan international who has been key in Harambee Stars' ongoing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, is believed to take home Sh15 million a month.

He has scored four league goals in nine appearances for the club.

