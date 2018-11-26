Rwanda: Preseason Tourney - REG Edge Espoir to Retain Title

Rwanda Energy Group(REG) basketball team have reclaimed the title of the preseason tournament after defeating Espoir 80-63 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Holders REG overcame a strong start from Espoir to narrowly take the first quarter 17-16 before going on to dominate the Nyamirambo-based side 22-7 in the second quarter and go into half-time with a comfortable 39-23 lead.

Returning for the second-half, a fresh-looking Espoir regrouped to hold off Patrick Ngwijuruvugo's team with a 21-19 third quarter. However, it was a short-lived fight back as REG quickly bounced back to also claim the final quarter 21-19.

In a game that was largely highlighted by teamwork effort rather than individual brilliance, REG shooting guard Benjamin Mukengerwa was the game-high scorer with 15 points while teammates Beleck Bell Engelbert and Kami Kabange added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Espoir's Philippe Kubanatubane posted 14 points followed by the youngster duo of Armel Sangwe and Emile Galois Kazeneza with 13 points apiece.

Patriots finished third after overcoming APR 61-54 in the third-place playoff.

Both REG and women's category winners - IPRC-South - won Rwf1 million in cash prize courtesy of Bank of Kigali - the new tournament's sponsors until 2021.

IPRC-South retained the title in the women's fray last week after beating Hoops Rwanda (63-33) and Ubumwe (82-62) in their three-team round-robin competition.

Sunday

Final

Espoir 63-80 REG

Third place

Patriots 61-54 APR