Uganda: Fight Before the Boat Wreck

The MV Templar capsized about 100 metres from Mutima Beach on Lake Victoria in Mukono District’s Mpatta Sub-county at about 7pm.

Kampala — Details have emerged that police marine officers attempted to block the ill-fated boat operators and revellers from leaving KK Beach at Ggaba Landing Site in Kampala in vain after being notified about fabrication of the vessel minutes before they set off.

According to police and Ministry of Transport officers, Buganda Kingdom Prince David Wasajja, Kabaka Ronald Mutebi's first son, Prince Jjunju Ssuuna Kiweewa and others refused to abide by the police directives.

The police spokesperson for the Mutima rescue and recovery operation, Ms Zurah Ganyana, said their officers engaged the group telling them the boat had been grounded for three months and refurbishments had been hurriedly done, but they attempted to turn rowdy.

"They did not listen to our officers and continued with their journey," Ms Ganyana said yesterday.

Prince Wasajja told BBS TV, a Buganda Kingdom owned Television company, yesterday that: "Those who died are those who had not worn jackets. If the police had not insisted, it would have been worse because everyone would have come without a life jacket. When they (other passengers) saw that the police had blocked..[they gave up on going on the boat]."

Mr Freeman Kiyimba, a city businessman and survivor, also told BBS TV that they were wearing life jackets and the waves would hit them in the ears and sometimes they would take in large amounts of water.

We could not independently verify this account because Prince Wasajja's cellphone was switched off.

A source close to the royal household told this newspaper last night that the kingdom will issue a statement on the accident today.

Separately, Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga sent condolences to the deceased and wishes for quick healing of the injured.

Police recounted that shortly after an exchange on Saturday between their officers and revellers, MV Templar capsized about 100 metres from Mutima Beach on Lake Victoria in Mukono District's Mpatta Sub-county at about 7pm.

At least 31 people were killed, 27 rescued and an unknown number of passengers are still missing. The death toll is expected to rise, officials said.

Prince Wasajja and his guests, Minister Aggrey Bagiire and police said, were travelling to K Palm Beach on Lake Victoria in Mukono District to attend a night party.

Survivors

Marine officers rescued Prince Wasajja while Prince Jjunju is said to have jumped off the capsizing boat and swam to the shores.

The officers had seen fabricators repairing MV Templar to seal holes in the vessel that day while it was in the water which is contrary to engineering standards.

This also contradicts the minister's narrative earlier yesterday that the patch up was done in a secluded place, resulting in transport officials failing to trace it. Holes in the vessel are sealed on dry land.

The marine officers have since told police operations commanders that they backed off for fear to causing violent clashes between them and Buganda Kingdom royals.

The officers told their superiors that the revellers attempted to create a scene by mobilising people near the beach against police that they wanted to deny Buganda royals rights of movement and association.

Blocking Buganda royals from travelling to any part of the region has caused tension before.

In September 2009, riots broke out in Buganda after government blocked the Kabaka from presiding over a youth celebration in Kayunga.

Some boat tragedies

May 1996: About 800 people died after their ferry sinks on the way to Mwanza in Tanzania.

September 2000: Forty-one died as boat headed to Panyimur sank near Kayonga on Lake Albert.

July 2003: Twenty drowned near Runga Landing Site while travelling from Panyimur to Bugoma in Hoima on Lake Albert.

February 2004: Forty-five people perished in a boat accident while returning to Panyimur in Nebbi District on Lake Albert.

December 2004: Twenty-two died when a boat capsizes between Mahagi and Panyimur on Lake Albert.

August 2010: About 70 drowned in Lake Albert.

March 2012: Only two survivors are found after a boat believed to be carrying about 60 people capsizes on Lake Victoria.

December 2012: Twenty-three died when storm hits their boat on Lake Albert.

March 2014: Two hundred fifty one Congolese refugees who had escaped from Kyangwali refugee camp drowned on Lake Albert.

Mid-November 2016: Boat from Kabolwa Landing Site in Buliisa District capsizes, killing eight on Lake Albert.

December 2016: Twenty people died when their boat overturns in Lake Victoria while carrying passengers to Uganda's mainland for Christmas holidays.

Safety tips for water travellers

-Think about boat safety and plan your trip before you go. Knowledge and planning reduce the risks. Expect emergencies and be prepared in advance

-Carry the necessary equipment:

-Water vessel management should ensure the boats are in good condition.

-Equip your boat with a VHF marine radio that will generate your position in an emergence

-It is mandatory to have a life jacket on your trip, and it is recommended that you wear it at all times. Insist that everyone wear a personal floatation device or life jacket whilst on board.

-Make sure you are rested and sober. Remember that alcohol lowers your chances of survival in case of an accident.

-Do not overload your boat. Make sure that weight is evenly distributed, and do not overcrowd the boat as this will obviously have a negative effect on your trip.

-If someone falls overboard, it get them back on the boat as soon as possible. If necessary, throw a floatation device to the victim, but do not jump in yourself. If the floatation device has a rope attached, or a floating beacon, then much better. If you cannot get the person out of water, try towing him back to the shore.

-If your boat is overturned but still floating, do not try to swim to safety, but stay nearby and await rescue. If you can, climb onto the boat, but be careful so that it does not get unstable.

-Rafting is great, but do not go rafting on your own. A guide should always accompany you, as they have the equipment and the know-how to assess the safety at any given time.

-Learn how to swim.

-Never swim alone or allow others to do so.

-Do not go swimming if you are hungry, have just eaten or have been drinking alcohol.

-Check the water level before diving.

-Swim along the shore.

-Do not exceed your swimming ability.

-Get out of the water if you feel sick.

Water safety tips for children

-Never leave a young child unattended to near water. Do not trust a child's life with another.

-Teach children to always seek permission to go near water and that they risk drowning if they overestimate their swimming ability or underestimate the water depth.

By Benjamin Mudope, Butaleja CID officer