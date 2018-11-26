Rwanda/South Africa: Mukura Off to SA for Free State Stars Clash

Mukura Victory Sports head to South Africa on Monday of their first-leg encounter against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Francis Haringingo's side have been pitted against Free State Stars in the preliminary round of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

The team's delegation were expected to depart Kigali at 9am aboard the national carrier RwandAir flight, and are expected to arrive in South Africa later in the afternoon.

They will hold their mandated training session on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Haringingo has urged his players to aim high as the black and yellow outfit return to continental football for the first time in 17 years.

While speaking to this publication on Sunday, Haringingo said, "We are flying to Johannesburg well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, we have to do well there so we can easily finish the job in Huye later. My players are all fit and keen on giving their best for the mission."

"We have been studying their game with the help of video clips, and have prepared accordingly. We have an idea of what to expect and how to approach the game," he added.

While Mukura will be playing away to Free State Stars, Azam Rwanda Premier League reigning champions APR will be hosting Tunisia's Club Tunisien in CAF Champions League on Wednesday in Kigali.

After Wednesday's game, Mukura will return in the country the next day and immediately embark on preparations for the decisive return-leg clash - scheduled for December 5.

Wednesday

Free State vs Mukura 15:00