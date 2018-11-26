Malawi: Moyale Set Up Fisd Cup Semis Clash With Nomads After Seeing Off Eagles

Northern Region giants Moyale Barracks on Sunday beat Lilongwe based Police outfit Blue Eagles 3-2 to set up a mouth watering Semifinal clash against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in the ongoing FISD Challenge Cup.

Both teams equalled power during half time but the vistiors grabbed the winner late into the second half.

Moyale will now face Wanderers who on Saturday unceremoniously massacred Chpiku Central Region Football League side Airbourne Ranger 6-0 to book their semifinal ticket.

This means only one quartefinal fixture remaining and it involves defending champions Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers who are on a continental CAF Confederation Cup mission in Gabon.

The winner between the two will play against Nyasa Big Bullets who beat Chitipa United 5-0 on Friday.

FAM and the sponsors are yet to announce the date of the last quarterfinal match to complete the semifinal list.

The game will be played immediately after Silver's return from Gabon.

FISD Cup is sponsored by Foundation For Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD).

