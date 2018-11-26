Kenya: Why Kipyegon Bett Won't Appeal Doping Ban

The 2016 World Under-20 800m champion Kenya's Kipyegon Bett has said that he will not challenge the decision to ban him for four years for using banned substances.

Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) disclosed on Saturday that they have suspended Bett starting August 15, this year for having refused to submit a sample collection contrary to Article 2.3 of doping violation.

Bett was also said to have used blood booster, Erythropoietin (EPO), which is against Article 2.1 and Article 2.2 of the doping control rules.

The 20-year-old Kenmyan was suspended for missing doping tests thrice in February this year in a communication that was relayed to him on August 14.

Bett would receive another notification from AIU days later indicating that he tested positive for EPO in out-of-competition tests conducted on July 31 this year.

"I will not appeal against the decision since it involves a lot of money that I don't have at the moment," said Bett, who still pleads innocent despite his "B" sample returning positive. AIU had also built a strong case based on the missed tests.

Bett becomes the fifth Kenyan athlete to be suspended for doping within five months after three times World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop, Milano Marathon champion Lucy Kabuu, African Games silver medallist Boniface Mweresa and Athens Marathon champion Samuel Kalalei.

They are all likely to get four years ban each just like Bett, who will be suspended until August 2022 which rules him out of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the next two editions of the World Championships.

The final verdict on Kiprop's case is likely to be out by January next year while the other cases are still pending. Kiprop allegedly tested positive for EPO on February 3, this year in an out-of-competition test.