Malawi: Nomads Beat Mzuni to Trip Bullets Lead to 6 Points

Be Forward Wanderers have stepped up the pressure on TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets after a narrow 1-0 victory over Mzuni FC on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium as they climbed into second place in the TNM Super League.

The Nomads, who produced a tremendous performance to secure all three points scored their goal in the second half through their striker of the moment Zicco Mkanda.

Mzuni fought hard to secure an equalizer but Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo denied them a chance in the 60th minute when David Kadzinje's long drive was saved over the crossbar.

The students, who came strong in the second half, but the Nomads showed real resilience as Wongani Kaipa led the defensive department with Francis Mulimbika and Peter Cholopi on the other side.

Esau Kanyenda also saw his header saved by Pilirani Mapira after Mike Kaziputa had crossed the ball into the area.

Mkanda could have scored a second goal for the Nomads but his shot went wide with the goalkeeper already beaten.

Wanderers who breathed fire in the dying minute pushed forward and missed a number of chances and against the run of play.

However, the game kicked off late due to a water logged pitch following heavy rainfall in Blantyre.

As it stands,Wanderers have moved to second place dislodging Silver Strikers.

The Nomads have 55 points from 26 games,six points behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets have 61 points from 26 games as well.