Malawi Chess Association Cancels African Regional Youth Tourney

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) has cancelled the Under-16 Zone 4.3 Games, the SADC region's international tournament, which was supposed to be held from December 15-23.

A statement from Chessam Publicity Secretary Alfred Chinthere said the tournament has been cancelled in consultation with the African Chess Confederation (ACC) board due to lack of funding.

"Reference is made from ACC letter to Chessam that there is no funding for Zonal activities from FIDE (World Chess Federation) via ACC as was promised earlier when the right to host was granted. Hosting of a tournament comes with a subsidy fund to assist member federation host the tournament.

"With these circumstances beyond the control of the two bodies, Chessam regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders involved in the build up."

However, the statement says Chessam has planned a national tournament from December 21-23 in Lilongwe at a venue to be announced soon and will have five categories as follows: Open section of 1800 elo rating and above; Section B of below 1800 elo rating; Ladies section; Under-18 (boys & girls sections) and Under-14 also for both boys and girls sections.

"More details on registration process and prize fund will be announced by December 1. Additionally, at the prize presentation ceremony of this national tournament, Chessam will award various individuals including Best Player, Most improved Player, Best Lady, Best Junior Player (Boy & Girl), the newly attained International Titles from the 2018 Chess Olympiad and Best Journalist," the statement said.

In another development, Chessam is sending five junior chess players to Limpopo, SouthAfrica to participate in the Africa Schools Individual tournament scheduled for December 5-14.

"Some players will also be considered to compete at the Africa Amateur tournament from December 30 to January 7 in Namibia."

Chessam already identified candidates to represent the country for the Zone 4.3 in which Malawi was supposed to field three teams comprising nine boys and six girls.

Major international tournaments Malawi ever hosted were the Africa Junior Championship in 2007 at Kamuzu Academy and the Zone 4.3 in 2015 at Shire Highlands Hotel.