Uganda: We Have South Sudanese Tycoon, Says Ugandan Intelligence Agency

Photo: The Nation

South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jnr. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jr is in the custody of Uganda's Internal Security Organisation (ISO), New Vision has reported.

Mr Malong Jr was reported missing on November 22. Brigadier Richard Karemire, the spokesperson of the Uganda People's Defence Force, denied reports that they took him from a hotel in Kampala.

New Vision quoted ISO Director General Kaka Bagyenda as saying on Friday that, "He (Mr Malong Jr) is a person of interest to us and it's true that we have him."

He added, "He is helping us with investigations and at the right time, you will be informed of the charges he will face."

The news agency said that reports indicated that the tycoon was being held over a "wide range of criminal acitvities".

New Vision further quoted Mr Malong Jr's brother as saying that only his phones were taken from his hotel room.

Mr Malong Jr has denied claims that he is the son of former South Sudan army chief Paul Malong Anwan.

He said he is not General Malong's son and identified his father as Lual Malong Yor Sr.