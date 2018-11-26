South Africa: Nomvula Mokonyane - a Primer for Week One At Environmental Affairs

If we lived in a perfect world, there would be a stack of climate change reports waiting for Nomvula Mokonyane on her first day as environmental affairs minister. Top of the list would be South Africa's recent submission to the United Nations, a report that details how life-smotheringly hot it's going to get if we fail to mitigate. Sadly, we don't live in a perfect world.

I. The Ideal

"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness."

So said Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu many moons ago. Some time later, when social media had become the prevailing mechanism through which human beings filtered their experience of the world, his words were placed against a digital backdrop of lovely white flowers. Now a meme, the words were shared widely.

Because the alternative is too dark to contemplate--and because we could all use a pick-me-up to stave off the daily encroachment of the sixth mass extinction--let us apply Tutu's meme to the case of...