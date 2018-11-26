Zimbabwe: Manyengavana Tips Mushowani Stars

ZIFA NORTHERN Region Division One chairman Willard Manyengavana has tipped the 2018 Northern Region Soccer League champions Mushowani Stars to do well when they join the big boys in the Castle Lager Premiership next season.

Mushowani Stars sealed a successful season in style when they beat Cranborne Bullets 3-2 at Madziva in their last match of the season on Saturday with Paul Chifamba scoring a fantastic header in the 80th minute to separate the sides.

Manyengavana congratulated Mushowani and handed them their Division One crown after the game.

"The NRSL is well-known for grooming Premiership material teams after all, only one team coming from this regional league has so far been relegated back.

"The way Cranborne Bullets, Black Mambas and ZRP FC play reflects Premiership material but it's only the fact that one team is promoted to at a time.

"We have so far produced teams which have been putting more pressure and competition in the league such as Ngezi Platinum and Herentals which are playing very well and competing with the big teams", said Manyengavana.

Ray Malikwe from the army side was the first to score in the 27th minute with a powerful close range shot.

In a game of end to end football, the hosts replied through Ashward Phiri within three minutes after the visitors had taken the lead.