Zimbabwe: India Keen to Invest in Zim

India is prepared to invest big in all of Zimbabwe's economic sectors and has challenged the Government to swiftly submit projects so that the world's sixth-largest economy can assist the country to achieve rapid economic growth.

In a meeting on Saturday at his residence in New Delhi, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Mr Suresh Prabhu told Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi that India wanted to contribute heavily to Zimbabwe's economic turnaround.

"Your Vice President (Dr Constantino Chiwenga) was here some time back and I told him the same thing I am telling you now," he said.

"India believes that Zimbabwe is destined for greatness. I have never been to Zimbabwe, but I am coming there soon.

"You have a new Government led by President Mnangagwa. We heard his message that Zimbabwe is open for business. Our message to Zimbabwe is tell us what you want to do and we will support you.

"India is a huge economy and we are very much interested in Zimbabwe. Your country is blessed with all the minerals in the world. You have enough water. You have land. You have educated people. You have natural resources. You have the infrastructure. So, nothing can stop you from being one of the biggest economies in the world."

Mr Prabhu said India was not only interested in bilateral trade, but to invest in Zimbabwe.

"We do not want to just export to you and import from you," he said.

"We want to set up companies in Zimbabwe. We want to add value to your natural resources. We want to help you rebuild your transport infrastructure."

Deputy Minister Modi told Mr Prabhu that Zimbabwe will take up India's offer immediately.

"Indeed, we are a new Government and we are in need of investments to revive our country's economy," he said.

"We cannot do it alone. I am here in India because we believe that we can work well with your country.

"We also want to learn from India, we want to know how you managed to turn around your country's fortunes. We are definitely taking up your offer to help us. India has one of the largest railway systems in the world and we need your help to set up a new railway system."