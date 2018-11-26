South Africa: Dyantyi Scoops Breakthrough Player of the Year Award

Cape Town — Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi was named the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in Monaco on Sunday evening.

Dyantyi scored six tries in his first eight Tests for the Boks - including two in the famous win against the All Blacks in Wellington - and finished his debut season with 13 caps.

Dyantyi beat Ireland wing Jordan Larmour and New Zealand prop Karl Tu'inukuafe to the award.The main award of the evening went to Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton , who was named World Rugby Player of the Year. It was an Irish triple at the ceremony as Ireland were named Team of the Year and Joe Schmidt won Coach of the Year . Full list of World Rugby Awards winners:

World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year - Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year, in association with Mastercard - Jessy Trémoulière (France)

World Rugby Team of the Year - Ireland

World Rugby Coach of the Year - Joe Schmidt (Ireland)

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year - Aphiwe Dyantyi (South Africa)

World Rugby Men's Sevens Player of the Year - Perry Baker (USA)

World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year - Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)

World Rugby Referee Award - Angus Gardner (Australia)

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service - Yoshiro Mori (Japan)

Award for Character - Doddie Weir (Scotland)

Spirit of Rugby Award - Jamie Armstrong, The Clan (Scotland)

IRP Special Merit Award - Stephen Moore (Australia) and DJ Forbes (New Zealand)

IRP Try of the Year - Brodie Retallick (New Zealand v Australia)

Source: Sport24