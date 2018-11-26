Rwanda: Police Tip Security Guards on Professionalism

RWANDA needs more professional security guards to ensure proper protection, security and safety of the people and their properties.

This observation was made on Sunday by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jean Nepo Mbonyumuvunyi, during the pass-out ceremony of security guards at Elite Action Group Cooperative (EACG) in Gikondo.

Some 140 security guards, including 72 females and 68 men, graduated after completing a two-week training.

"Training security guards is a very important support to private security providers. The market for security services is growing and this requires competent and committed security guards," Mbonyumuvunyi said.

"Having a centre like this that provides professional skills to security guards will surely boost trust in security companies that their security services guarantee the safety of the beneficiaries' properties and we are, therefore, committed to work together and closely to improve the service rendered to the public and their properties," he added.

During the training, security guards were equipped with, among other skills, crime intelligence and investigation, public order management, counterterrorism, traffic and road safety, canine handling and fire and rescue among other skills.

CSP (Retired) John Uwamungu, the Head of Training and Deputy Managing Director of the cooperative, said they are committed to contributing toward ensuring better security service delivery for people and their properties.

"We want to not only standardise their professionalism but also educate them to embrace patriotism," he said.

Fortune Mujawamariya, one of the trainees, said that; "We have learned a lot of things that we never knew before. We have enough package that will help us do our job to people's satisfaction," she said.