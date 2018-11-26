Ghana Committed to Maintaining Purity in Sports

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah has said that the use of drugs and other unfair means to excel in sports remains a battle for Africa and the world to fight in the bid to minimise the phenomenon.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-doping Organization (RADO) board meeting in Accra on Tuesday, the Minister indicated Ghana's readiness to join forces with the rest of the world to ensure that doping was eliminated in sports.

He said the increasing desire by athletes to win medals at all cost at competitions has brought about the surge in doping amongst sportsmen and women.

"Ghana, through the recently inaugurated National Anti-Doping Committee, is committed to maintaining purity in sports and all African countries must also ensure they take doping out of their sports, "he stated.

He called for a strong anti-doping education across the country to ensure that the canker is nipped in the bud.

The Minister urged athletes to be guided by the Olympics creed which reminds athletes on the need to appreciate the opportunity to compete and in a fair manner that winning a medal at all cost.

The quote states that "The important thing in a game is not winning but taking part. The essential thing is not conquering but fighting well."

The Minister rallied governments in Africa to come together to ensure that the situation changes for the betterment of sports.

President of the National Anti-doping Committee, Nana Ayew said, the committee was working hard to ensure that, a legal framework was developed to help fight against doping in Ghana.

The meeting, he said, would go a long way to facilitate the process and ensure that they acquire new ideas to move the agenda of fighting doping forward.

In all, 11 countries participated in the three-day meeting scheduled to end today and aimed at promoting drugs-free sports and work with member countries to protect clean athletes and promote clean sports.

The countries include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the host Ghana.