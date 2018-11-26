Namibia/Ghana: Black Stars B Depart for Namibia Friendly

An 18-man squad of Ghana's home based national team, Black Stars B, on Wednesday, departed to Namibia, to engage in an international friendly with Namibia, on November 24, 2018.

Maxwell Konadu, Head Coach of the side revised the squad after six players of Kotoko pulled out following their Confederations Cup campaign, by the end of the month.

Ghana's home base side, who have been training at Prampram over the past few days would play the Namibia national team, in a ceremonial match at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek, tomorrow in honour of Namibia's President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Players that made the trip include Eric Ofori Antwi, Robert Dabuo, Fatawu Mohammed, Kwadwo Amoako, Benjamin Agyare, Ibrahim Yaro, Habib Mohammed and Issah Yakubu.

The rest are Ibrahim Moro, Justice Blay, Appiah McCarthy, Kwesi Donsu, Nii Armah Ashitey, Benjamin Tweneboa, Amos Addai, William Opoku Mensah, Kwame Boateng and Shafiu Mumuni. -GNA