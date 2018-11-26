Ghana/Cameroon: Black Queens Psyched Up for Cameroon Test

The Black Queens of Ghana have it all to play for today when they come up against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the final group A game of the ongoing African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They find themselves in a difficult situation, needing a victory over the Cameroonians to avoid an early exit.

It is a tricky but surmountable task, however, the performance of the two teams have provided Ghanaian fans with nightmares.

Their last meeting at this level was two years ago where the Indomitable Lionesses defeated the Black Queens 1-0 in the semi-finals.

This sets the stage for a Queens agenda aimed at beating the Cameroonians to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

At yesterday's media briefing, Hayford revealed the mood in camp was sober but has psyched them up for what, perhaps, might be the biggest recoveries at the championship.

Hayford pointed out it was too early to rule Ghana out of the competition since today's game will present them with the chance to redeem themselves.

In his view, the Cameroonians have technically not qualified despite having six points because the Queens could upset them just as he hopes Algeria will make the process easier for Ghana by beating Mali.

"I strongly believe that we will beat Cameroon today to get six points then we see what happens in the other match between Mali and Algeria."

"Ours is to make sure we win and that is our main objective. We leave the rest to God. But yes, we are preparing very well for the game and we want all Ghanaians to remember us in prayers and also come and cheer the girls to victory," he added.

Midfielder Sherifatu Sumaila said all was not lost and that the team will work hard to make sure they secure victory over Cameroon.

She urged Ghanaians not to give up on them at this critical time but turn their criticisms into support for the team to qualify to the next stage.

Cameroon Coach Joseph Ndoko admitted it would not be an easy game especially when the Black Queens are wounded coming into this game.