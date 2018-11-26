Ghana: President, Ghanaians Mourn Kyeremanteng Agyarko

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday commiserated with the family of the late Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, who died on Wednesday.

The President was accompanied by senior members of the NPP and government, including National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, Energy Minister Peter Amewu, a Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye and the National Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku.

Mr Agyarko died last Wednesday in the United States where he was receiving treatment for an illness at the age of 60.

President Akufo-Addo, conveying his deepest condolences to the widow and family of the late politician, described him as one of the pillars of the New Patriotic Party.

"We have lost one of the strongest members of our party... I am deeply saddened and I share in your pain," President Akufo-Addo said.

He assured the family of the government's commitment to give the family the needed support to provide the late MP a befitting burial.

The family informed the President that Mr Agyarko fell ill a couple of weeks ago and was taken to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

They said Mr Agyarko was sent to the United States for further treatment and died on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Agyarko was the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority from 2001 to 2009.

He was born on December 10, 1957 at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region. He obtained his Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He was serving a second term in Parliament and was the Chairperson of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee. He was also a member of the Government Assurance Committee and the Health Committee.

He was a Presbyterian and is survived by a wife and five children.