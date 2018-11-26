Kenyans Show No Mercy After Luang Malong Junior Goes Missing

Photo: The Nation

South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jnr. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Kenyans have had varied reaction to news that Luang Malong Junior, who claims to be the youngest African billionaire, is missing.

According to the Ugandan authorities, Mr Malong Jnr disappeared in Uganda a few days after he landed there.

This prompted his family to make reports as his phone went unanswered and he had not been seen for days.

The last time he was seen was on November 14, which is also the last day he logged on to WhatsApp.

Mr Malong ignited a national debate in Kenya last month when he appeared on national television bragging of how expensive his shoes and watch were.

He said that his pair of shoes was worth Sh1 million and his watch worth Sh10,000.

Mr Malong also claimed that he spent his night in a fancy hotel where he paid Sh250,000 per night.

Here are some of the crazy reactions by Kenyans:

Abraham Mutai‏ said: "Luang Malong Junior is missing. He was kidnapped last month. He has not been found. That is what happens to idiots like him."

Mr Mister‏ added: "When your son denies you as his father just know your NEVER going to heaven."

Okumu Steve said: "Let him pay ransom for himself! He was busy flashing cash & showing off how well off he is!"