Cameroon-Ghana - Newly Designated High Commissioner Received

The newly designated Ghanaian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Esther Dzifa Ofori, has presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence. She handed her accreditation documents to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on November 21, 2018.

Born in 1949, Esther Dzifa Ofori is equally Ghanaian High Commissioner to Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. She has a senior public relations diploma obtained from the European Communication Training Centre in England after studying Tourism in Switzerland. In June 1972, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Going by her professional career, she was National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party between 2010 and 2014. Esther Dzifa Ofori was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ghanaian Trade Fair Company in 2001; a position she managed for eight years. During the said period, she managed the estate complex on commercial basis for the development of her country. From 1995 to 2000, she was Customer Service Manager at Multichoice Ghana Ltd. She managed the South African Company's (Multichoice) public and government's operations. The Ghanaian diplomat was for close to two decades the Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the Social Security Bank of Ghana. Esther Dzifa Ofori at the time interpreted policies, programmes, disseminated information while liaising with government agencies and other partners concerned with the activities of the bank.