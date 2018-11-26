Africa's Megaherbivores Succumbed to Declining Woodlands, New Research Shows

analysis

Millions of years ago huge mammals roamed Africa alongside our earliest tool-bearing hominid ancestors. Did they kill some of the giants of Africa just as modern humans drove the woolly mammoths of Eurasia and gorilla-sized lemurs of Madagascar to extinction?

New research suggests they were unable to and that there was another evolutionary reason for this.

Most of the megaherbivores (species weighing more than 900kg) disappeared during the last 50,000 years as our species, Homo sapiens, spread across the globe. It is now clear that humans, equipped with advanced stone tools, were largely responsible for the demise of these large mammals, outside Africa.

But in Africa the story goes much further back in time.

Prof Tyler Faith surveying Pleistocene outcrops in western Kenya, where he has conducted fieldwork since 2009. Photo Credit: Tyler Faith

New research published in the peer review journal Science, led by Prof Tyler Faith and colleagues, challenge the traditional "ancient impacts" hypothesis. They analysed megaherbivore diversity in eastern Africa -- which features the longest, most well-documented history of hominid-mammal interaction...