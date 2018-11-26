South Africa: Kings Suffer Another Home Loss At Hands of Connacht

Cape Town — The Southern Kings have suffered another home loss in the PRO14 , going down 31-14 to Irish side, Connacht .

The visitors outscored the Kings by four tries to two with Cian Kelleher, Matt Healy and Paul Boyle crossing the whitewash.

They were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.

Jack Carty added three conversions and penalty.

For the Kings, Masixole Banda scored a try and kicked two conversions while Ntabeni Dukisa also crossed the whitewash.

Next up for the Kings are the Italian side, Benetton Treviso.

The teams clash on December 1 with kick-off at 19:15 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Scorers:

Kings

Tries: Masixole Banda, Ntabeni Dukisa

Conversions: Banda (2)

Connacht

Tries: Cian Kelleher, penalty try, Matt Healy, Paul Boyle

Conversions: Jack Carty (2), David Horwitz

Penalty: Carty

Teams:

Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Martin Du Toit, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Jurie van Vuuren, 6 Cyril-John Velleman, 5 JC Astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Lupumlo Mguca

Substitutes: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Luvuyo Pupuma, 19 Andries van Schalkwyk, 20 Martinus Burger, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Ntabeni Dukisa, 23 Tertius Kruger

Connacht

15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Cian Kelleher, 13 Kyle Godwin, 12 Tom Farrell, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade, 8 Jarrad Butler (captain), 7 Colby Fainga'a, 6 Sean O'Brien, 5 James Cannon, 4 Ultan Dillane, 3 Conor Carey, 2 Shane Delahunt, 1 Denis Buckley

Substitutes: 16 Tom McCartney, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Dominic Robertson McCoy, 19 Gavin Thornbury, 20 Paul Boyle, 21 James Mitchell, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Darragh Leader

Source: Sport24