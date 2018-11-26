South Africa: Gordhan to Lay Criminal Charges Against Malema

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has arrived at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria East to lay three charges against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Gordhan's lawyer confirmed to News24 that he will be laying charges of criminal defamation, crimen injuria, incitement of violence against the EFF leader.

Last week, Malema launched a scathing attack on Gordhan outside the venue where the minister was testifying before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

At the time, he called Gordhan "corrupt", "a dog of white monopoly capital" and claimed Gordhan hated black people.

Malema has made claims over contracts involving Gordhan's daughter, Anisha, saying they were allegedly awarded by National Treasury and other government departments, seemingly as a result of her father's position in government.

Gordhan has strongly denied that his daughter did business with the State.

On Sunday, Malema continued his attack on the minister, saying he was guilty of double standards when it came to public scrutiny of his daughter.

"When it's an Indian daughter, it's fine: Case closed. No need for a bank statement," Malema told those gathered at the Economic Freedom Fighters' Manifesto Consultation Assembly in Pretoria.

Yet, he said when black African politicians had family members allegedly involved in work for the government, a different standard was applied.

"If Pravin says: 'Don't involve my daughter', [this is respected]... If I say don't involve my cousin or mother, [he is told]: 'No, you can't say that, you are a public representative.'"

