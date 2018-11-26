23 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ibou Sawaneh Trials At Belgian Side SK Lierse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving AFC Tubize. His time there wasn't much fruitful after spending most of his moments on the treatment table.

The Scorpion's on- and-off the pitch pattern somewhat thwarted his growth after he joined from SV Roeselare.

Sawaneh, who once courted the interest of Utrecht, St Etienne and Bayer Leverkusen, becomes the third ever Gambian to sign for SK Lierse if he impresses after Mustapha Jarju and Assan Jatta - Bierhorff.

Ibou was one-time the most sought-after gem in Belgian football in the 2011-2012 season when he netted 19 season goals, one shy of equaling eventual golden boot winner DR Congo Mbokani.

Gambia

Commission Counsel Bensouda Addresses Janneh Commission

Amie Bensouda, the lead counsel for the Janneh Commission of Inquiry has on Thursday the 22nd November, 2018 addressed… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.