23 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Three People From Garawol Charged With Common Assault, Others

By Lamin Fatty-Urr

Three people from Garawol have been arraigned at Basse Magistrate's Court on charges of common assault and wilful damage to properties.

The first accused person Musa Ceesay, pleaded guilty to Count one whilst second and third accused persons Muhammed Ceesay and Hagie Sillah, denied the charges. The first and second accused persons denied the charges on Count two whilst the third accused person pleaded guilty to the charge.

The proceedings took place on November 22nd before Magistrate Omar Jabang. The accused persons are jointly alleged to have assaulted one Yaya Dambelleh during the funeral of his own father in Garawol on 14 November 2018. They were charged at the Fatoto Police Station accordingly. Each is ordered to provide two sureties who are to deposit their national identity cards and must be able to pay the sum of D65, 000 in the event the accused persons jump bail.

The matter is adjourned to November 28 for commencement of trial.

Gambia

