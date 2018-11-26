Nigeria: Miss Nigeria - Chidinma Aaron Crowned Winner

Twenty five-year-old Chidimma Aaron, a model from Enugu state, has beaten 17 other contestants to win the 2018 Miss Nigeria beauty pageant.

The 12 top finalists filed out for the grand finale which took place on Sunday at the Exco Hall, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Ms Aaron received N3 million, a luxury apartment and an automobile. She took over the crown from Mildred Ehiguese who won the 2017 edition.

Eighteen contestants made it to the grand finale before the selection of the final 12.

They included Ntan Nton, Egede Lagele, Thomas Mseve, Ameh Munirah, Otunba Ifunaya, and Shitta Remilekun.

Others are Tizhe Usa Miriam, Okudili Odinaka Doris, Agida Stephanie, Ugwu Ijeoma, Aaron Chidinma Leilani, and Dunu Chisom Olivia.

The contestants were later reduced to five, from where Ms Aaron emerged.

The final five were Dunu Chisom, Ntan Sharon Nton, Ameh Munirah, Agida Stephanie and Aaron Chidinma Leilani.

Ms Dunu eventually picked the prize for the first runner-up, while Ms Ameh was named the second runner-up.

American model, Blac Chyna, and Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, also made surprise appearances at the event. Dede Mabiaku and Johnny Drille also performed at the event.

There was no registration fee for the 2018 edition of the pageant. The organisers, Daily Times, said it was in a bid to "to prevent financial restraints on the part of young ladies who are truly deserving of the ultimate title".

The organisers of 'Miss Nigeria' beauty pageant, also revealed that the 2018 winner was not chosen based on physical attributes alone.

The creative director of Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo- Anyaoha, disclosed this at the finals.

"We are committed to finding a young lady who defies the stereotypical perception of beauty queens as just superficial," Ms Ezinne, who won the Miss Nigeria pageant in 2013 said.

Atinuke Oyelode won the first Miss Nigeria pageant in 1957.

She was crowned queen at the Lagos Island Club in a contest that involved 200 young ladies from different parts of Nigeria.