Kenya/Algeria: Francis Kahata Linked to Sh8 Million Algerian Move

Kenyans international midfielder on the verge of completing a lucrative move to Algerian side USM Algers.

Francis Kahata is unlikely to feature for Gor Mahia against Malawi's Nyasa Bullets in the Caf Africa Champions Cup match on Wednesday Nairobi News understands.

This is because the Kenyans international midfielder is on the verge of completing a lucrative move to Algerian side USM Algers.

According to a source, Kahata could seal the deal in the next few days.

TRANSFER FEE

"He has now been excluded from training and will not play against the Malawians," a close source explained.

The deal, according to reports, will see Gor Mahia pocketing Sh8 million upfront with an addition Sh2 million payable if he helps the Algerian club win the league and continental title.

KAHATA'S SALARY

Kahata meanwhile could pocket upto Sh600,000 as his monthly salary.

The impending move puts to rest speculations over the future of this left-footed Harambee Stars midfielder, who scored against Malawi in an international friendly in mid September this year.

Kahata starred for Gor Mahia in the league and continental assignments last season, leading to speculation that he was wanted by Tanzania's bigwigs Simba and Yanga.