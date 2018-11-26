Mozambique: Ghost Voters Give Frelimo Victory in Marromeu

Frelimo won by 772 votes in Marromeu the district elections commission (CDE) announced Friday, 23 November, compared to an independent count which showed a Renamo victory by 3656 votes. This required 2406 ghost voters and taking 1113 votes away from Renamo.

The main difference came in the 8 polling stations where the election were rerun on 22 November as ordered by the Constitutional Council, because in the 10 October election ballot papers had been taken by police and senior officials of the election technical secretariat (STAE). Then, the count was done in secret without opposition members being present.

Exactly the same thing happened on 22 November, with some ballot papers taken by police and STAE, and in other polling stations the station staff did the count but then threw out observers and media and blatantly forged the results sheets and refused to accept opposition protests. But this time there were observers in all polling stations who reported the real totals before being evicted.

Turnout on 10 October was 67% but the district elections commission (CDE) claims the turnout at the 8 polling stations was an incredible and record breaking 87%, while observers report a much more plausible 48%. On 22 November we reported that our correspondents noted a low turnout at the two polling stations at Samora Machel primary school with no voters in queues by noon (see photo). But the CDE reports an incredible 94% turnout at Samora Machel school, which would have required queues all day - perhaps of ghosts that cannot be seen in photographs.

The two most implausible results were at 25 June primary school. Polling station 3 in the school had 800 voters registered, but 811 people voted. In an unprecedented event, there were no blank or invalid ballot papers; 590 voted for Frelimo while only 200 voted for Renamo. Independent observers at 25 June primary school said that only 433 people voted, of whom 305 voted for Renamo and 108 for Frelimo (and there were 5 blank and invalid votes).

The CDE said that that polling station 5 at 25 June school, only 780 of 800 registered voters cast ballots, 530 for Frelimo and 180 for Renamo. Independent observers only saw 373 voting, with 296 for Renamo and 72 for Frelimo.

In the attached pdf we give detailed tables of the Marromeu results. The summary is:

For all 39 polling stations and both polling days

CDE Observers & STAE internal

Frelimo 9143 48% 5828 35%

MDM 1431 8% 1266 8%

Renamo 8371 44% 9484 57%

And for the 8 polling stations on 22 November

CDE Observers & STAE internal

Frelimo 3817 75% 791 30%

MDM 236 5% 74 3%

Renamo 1066 31% 1798 68%

Turnout 87% 48%

Response to Marromeu will set agenda for October 2019

As predicted, the acquiesce of the Constitutional Council (CC) and National Elections Commission (CNE) to fraud in five municipalities on 10 October has already been seen as a licence to cheat by senior people in Frelimo. Jaime Neto, recently named Frelimo first secretary in Sofala, gave a statement Friday celebrating the victory in Marromeu, praising his party workers, and making no mention of any misconduct. To be elected a provincial secretary requires the approval of the head of the party, President Filipe Nyusi. Therefore his statement this morning will be seen approval from the top for what happened in Marromeu.

Thursday night and in six municipalities on 10 October Frelimo majorities in the district elections commissions excluded opposition commission members and fabricated totally new results. In some cases ballots were removed with the assistance of the police, who proved in be highly partisan in several cities. This is fraud at a higher level than before. Previously fraud was mainly at the polling stations - ballot box stuffing and invalidating opposition votes. This year, it is at the district elections commission level.

Marromeu and Gurue in 2013 proved to be the testing grounds. Frelimo stole the elections in Marromeu in 2013 and was not challenged, but the Constitutional Council (CC) reversed the involvement of the district and provincial elections commissions in Gurue in 2013 where the CC forced a rerun of the election. That set a boundary line of what level of fraud was permitted in 2014.

This year, fraud at the level of Gurue in 2013 was permitted. The CC, which has a broad mandate and investigated Gurue in detail in 2013, this year chose not to intervene in blatant frauds, where even the CNE's own provisional counts showed that district elections commissions were faking the results.

The CC even ruled that opposition parties cannot protest. Bizarrely, the CC ruled that if a party is illegally excluded from the district and city count, it must protest at that meeting that it was not permitted to attend - clearly an impossibility. And Jaime Neto and other senior Frelimo figures have taken their guidance from this.

Are they right to believe that district and provincial level fraud is now permitted, and the presidential election next year can be won simply by fabricating results sheets at polling station and district level?

Free, fair and transparent elections next year depend on the response of the CC and CNE now, and more importantly on whether or not Mozambican civil society and the international community choose to respond. Frelimo is betting that civil society will remain passive. And it is betting that the international community is less interested now in governance, secret debt and elections, and only interested in gas and mineral investments by its companies - and thus will continue to work with a re-elected Filipe Nyusi and Frelimo.

Is Frelimo right in its assumptions? jh & bn