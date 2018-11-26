23 November 2018

Mali/Cameroon: AWCON 2018 - Cameroon and Mali Into the Semi-Finals.

The female Lions of Cameroon and Mali have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2018 African Female Nation's Cup after playing a one all tie against Ghana and beating Algeria three goals to two respectively. Tomorrow, Nigeria will clash against Equatorial Guinea while South Africa takes on Zambia.

